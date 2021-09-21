TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.32

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.32 and traded as high as C$136.54. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.13, with a volume of 81,848 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$137.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.32.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. Research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.1399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

