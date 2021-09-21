Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.07 and traded as high as $25.61. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 98,840 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $649.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $19,205,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.