Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advantest stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

