Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,538,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

