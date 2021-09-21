American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.99.

AEP stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

