HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

