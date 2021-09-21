Digital Realty Trust’s (DLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $157.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.86. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

