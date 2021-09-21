Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.