Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $28.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $21.84 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.66.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.