Raymond James Increases NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to C$8.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

NXE opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

