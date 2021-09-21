Zacks: Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.39 Million

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post sales of $154.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.77 million to $155.00 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $646.26 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $827.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

