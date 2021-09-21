Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 158.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $253,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $5,153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $7,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

