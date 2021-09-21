Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.