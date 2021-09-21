Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.66 ($10.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

