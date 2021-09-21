$113.00 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $113.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $455.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

