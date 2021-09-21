Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$168.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$139.00.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.53.

CNR opened at C$146.01 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market cap of C$103.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.14.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In related news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,177,795 shares of company stock worth $996,047,951 in the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

