Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.51.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $346,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

