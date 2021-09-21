Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.69.

EQNR stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

