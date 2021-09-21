MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $87.27 on Friday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

