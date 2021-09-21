Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

