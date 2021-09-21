26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 54,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 63,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

