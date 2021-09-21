Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) fell 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 23,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,073% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

