Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expands By 41.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $792.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

