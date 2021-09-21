Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Approximately 178,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 215,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

BOXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

