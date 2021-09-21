Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.