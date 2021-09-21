PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 138.8% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

