Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $203.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $171.59 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

