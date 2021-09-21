Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.39.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

