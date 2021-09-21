MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $75.81 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.