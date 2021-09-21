Head to Head Review: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 105.19%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.37%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 1.85 $37.52 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 12.86 $13.82 million $0.12 51.17

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Sandstorm Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

