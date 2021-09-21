W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.08 Million

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $137.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.15 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $524.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $547.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $538.49 million, with estimates ranging from $535.97 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $448.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 136.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 95,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.