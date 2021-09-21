Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.31.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
