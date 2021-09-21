Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

