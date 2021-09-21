Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPHA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.27 million and a P/E ratio of -26.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.