Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.