Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $114.10 on Friday. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 240.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

