Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.64.

SAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 317.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,087,493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 22.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

