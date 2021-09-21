Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nippon Steel Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nippon Steel in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

