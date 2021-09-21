iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

