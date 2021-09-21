Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Shares of WYNN opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

