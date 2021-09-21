S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.97 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $13.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $444.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

