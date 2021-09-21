Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Lowered by William Blair

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

