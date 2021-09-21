Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

WES stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

