Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on Anglo American and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

