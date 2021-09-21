Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 2,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

