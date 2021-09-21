Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Stock Price Down 20.8%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) traded down 20.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

