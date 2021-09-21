Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Down 5.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 7,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

