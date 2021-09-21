Short Interest in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Rises By 25.3%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $963,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

ADEX stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

