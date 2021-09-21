CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

