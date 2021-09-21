Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.