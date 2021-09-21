Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.69.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYNA opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
