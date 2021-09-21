General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.